Heineken spells out gains from APB full purchase
February 8, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Heineken spells out gains from APB full purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday its acquisition of the rest of Asia Pacific Breweries would boost its earnings per share slightly in the first year and yield 25 million euros ($33.5 million) of synergy benefits this year and next.

Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer by volume, took full control of the maker of Tiger beer in a S$7.9 billion ($6.4 billion) deal last year, principally by buying out its partner, Singapore conglomerate Fraser & Neave. ($1 = 0.7469 euros) ($1 = 1.2393 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

