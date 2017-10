BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday that it reached an agreement with Singapore’s Fraser and Neave to buy the latter’s stake in Asia Pacific Breweries for a total of S$5.1 billion ($4.08 billion).

Heineken said that Fraser and Neave had recommended its shareholders accept the offer. ($1 = 1.2495 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)