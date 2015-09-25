UPDATE 1-Heineken sets up brewery joint venture in Ivory Coast

(Adds quotes, changes dateline to Abidjan)

ABIDJAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Heineken set up a joint venture with Africa-focused trading firm CFAO in Ivory Coast to set up a new brewery there, it said on Friday.

The world’s third-largest beer maker, which will own 51 percent of the new Brassivoire venture, said the partners would invest 100 billion CFA francs ($172 million) in the brewery, the first occupant of the PK24 industrial site north of Abidjan.

Ivory Coast is booming, a rare African bright spot as the world’s biggest cocoa producer bounces back from years of turmoil and civil war.

“Last year Africa represented 15 percent of our volumes but 21 percent of our profits,” said Roland Pirmez, head of Heineken in Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

“Africa is and always will be an important part of our strategy. It’s based on its growth potential,” he said.

The brewery, set to be operational at the start of 2017, will have a capacity of 1.6 million hectolitres per year.

“Drinks consumption in Ivory Coast will increase. It will double over the next 10 years, and not only beer, but also fruit juices, and soft drinks,” said Marc Bandelier, CFAO’s Chief Operating Officer FMCG Industries and Distribution.

Brassivoire is expected to create about 700 jobs directly and could support 40,000 jobs indirectly, with the goal of sourcing 60 percent of agricultural raw materials locally in Africa by 2020.

Heineken and CFAO already have a joint venture in Congo-Brazzaville. CFAO will own 49 percent of Brassivoire.