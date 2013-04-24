FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken revenues fall short as drinking in all regions dips
April 24, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Heineken revenues fall short as drinking in all regions dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer, reported first-quarter revenue below market expectations on Wednesday with a decline of volumes in all regions and said austerity-hit Europe and Nigeria would limit growth this year.

The brewer of Heineken, Europe’s best selling beer, Sol, Strongbow and Tiger, said revenue in the first three months rose 8.1 percent to 4.145 billion euros ($5.39 billion), below the average 4.29 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of seven banks and brokers.

