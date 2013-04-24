Heineken sees rates of 2013 volume, revenue growth lower than 2012

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Heineken’s beer volumes and revenues will grow in 2013, but their rates of expansion will probably be lower than in 2012, the company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We see the momentum we had last year, we will probably be a bit below that in volume and revenue terms, but still absolutely positive,” Rene Hooft Graafland told a conference call.

Group beer volume rose by 2.8 percent on a like-for-like basis in 2012 and revenue by 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)