FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken sees rates of 2013 volume, revenue growth lower than 2012
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Heineken sees rates of 2013 volume, revenue growth lower than 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Heineken’s beer volumes and revenues will grow in 2013, but their rates of expansion will probably be lower than in 2012, the company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We see the momentum we had last year, we will probably be a bit below that in volume and revenue terms, but still absolutely positive,” Rene Hooft Graafland told a conference call.

Group beer volume rose by 2.8 percent on a like-for-like basis in 2012 and revenue by 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.