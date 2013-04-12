FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken to sell Finnish arm to Hartwall Capital -report
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Heineken to sell Finnish arm to Hartwall Capital -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 12 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken plans to sell its Finnish unit Hartwall to Hartwall Capital, an investment firm owned by the family which started the beverage business, a report said on Friday.

The report in the Finnish business magazine Talouselama cited unnamed sources and gave no deal value.

Hartwall Capital’s chairman Tom von Weymar, in the report, was quoted as saying the firm was “eyeing” a purchase but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.