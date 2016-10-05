FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken to halt brewing in Russia's Kaliningrad as market declines
October 5, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Heineken to halt brewing in Russia's Kaliningrad as market declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, said on Wednesday it would halt production at its plant in Kaliningrad in Russia from Jan. 1, 2017, due to a steady decline in Russia's beer market.

The decision to close the brewery in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, is "a forced measure" and was taken after an analysis of Russia's beer market which has been in decline for the past eight years, Heineken said.

"In the last seven years large brewers have been forced to shut down 11 breweries across Russia," it said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing b Louise Heavens)

