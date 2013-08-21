FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Heineken profits from developing market surge, cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Heineken profits from developing market surge, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 operating profit 1.45 bln vs consensus 1.42 bln euro

* Operating profit in emerging markets up 7 pct

* Pushes through 139 mln euros of new savings plan

BRUSSELS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer, reported higher first-half earnings than expected with a surge in profit in developing economies and tight control of costs in mature markets.

The Dutch company, the brewer with the greatest sales in Europe, said on Wednesday that operating profit before one-offs grew 5 percent to 1.45 billion euros ($1.95 billion) compared with 1.42 billion in a Reuters poll.

On a like-for-like basis the number was unchanged from a year earlier.

The group, which brews Europe’s best-selling Heineken lager, Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, said operating profit in emerging markets as a whole grew by 7 percent on an equivalent basis and now made up half of earnings for the group.

The brewer has a greater share of the sluggish western European market than its rivals.

However, it has boosted its presence in emerging markets with its 2010 purchase of the brewing business of Mexico’s Femsa and by taking full control last year of Asia Pacific Breweries.

The company said it had achieved 139 million euros in savings from a new cost reduction plan in the first six months of the year, the main gains coming from the Americas and western Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.