FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken sees flat 2012 earnings after H1 decline
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 22, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Heineken sees flat 2012 earnings after H1 decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the Dutch brewer battling to buy the Asian maker of Tiger beer, forecast flat earnings for the full year with emerging market growth helping to make up for a first half hit by a weak western Europe and higher input costs.

The world’s third largest brewer also announced on Wednesday that it had increased its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries by 2.68 percent. Heineken is seeking to gain control of APB, with indirect and direct stake previously giving it 42 percent of the company. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.