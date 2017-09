BRUSSELS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer, reported higher first-half earnings than expected with a surge in profit in developing economies and tight control of costs in mature markets.

The Dutch company, the brewer with the greatest sales in Europe, said on Wednesday that its operating profit before one-offs grew 5 percent to 1.45 billion euros compared with 1.42 billion euros in a Reuters poll.