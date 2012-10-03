FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken cancels APB bridge loan after $3.25 bln notes issue
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Heineken cancels APB bridge loan after $3.25 bln notes issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Heineken NV said on Wednesday it had cancelled a 2.5 billion euro bridge loan to fund its acquisition of Asia Pacific Breweries after the issue of dollar-denominated notes.

Heineken said it had issued $3.25 billion of notes -- $500 million of three-year notes with a coupon of 0.80 percent, $1.25 billion of five-year notes at 1.40 percent, $1 billion of 10 and a half-year notes at 2.75 percent and $500 million of 30-year notes at 4.00 percent.

Heineken last week won full control of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries in a $6.4 billion deal.

