FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken investing $480 mln to build brewery in Mexico
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Heineken investing $480 mln to build brewery in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken said on Tuesday it will invest 7.5 billion Mexican pesos ($480 million) to build a brewery in Mexico to supply U.S. and Mexican markets.

The brewery in the northern state of Chihuahua will produce five million hectoliters (132 million U.S. gallons) of beer per year, said Marc Busain, managing director of Heineken’s Mexico unit Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma, but that could be expanded.

Heineken is the world’s third-largest brewer and its Mexican brands include Sol, Indio and Tecate. ($1 = 15.6173 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.