Heineken investing $480 mln to build brewery in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken said on Tuesday it will invest 7.5 billion Mexican pesos ($480 million) to build a brewery in Mexico to supply U.S. and Mexican markets.

The brewery in the northern state of Chihuahua will produce five million hectoliters (132 million U.S. gallons) of beer per year, said Marc Busain, managing director of Heineken’s Mexico unit Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma, but that could be expanded.

Heineken is the world’s third-largest brewer and its Mexican brands include Sol, Indio and Tecate. ($1 = 15.6173 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by James Dalgleish)