REFILE-BRIEF-Heineken says to sell Mexican packaging operations to Crown Holdings
#Market News
September 1, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Heineken says to sell Mexican packaging operations to Crown Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word ‘post’ in bullet 8)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv :

* Divests packaging operations in Mexico

* Has signed a binding agreement with Crown Holdings Inc for sale of its Mexican packaging business Empaque

* Total enterprise value of transaction amounts to $1.225 bln

* Empaque will remain a key strategic supplier to Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma

* Transaction is expected to close by end of year

* Sale of Empaque is expected to result in a post-tax book gain of about 300 mln euros

* Proceeds of this divestment will provide further financial flexibility

* 300 million euro post tax gain will be reported as an exceptional item Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
