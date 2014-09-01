FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Heineken to sell Mexican packaging business to Crown
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Heineken to sell Mexican packaging business to Crown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects one-time gain to 300 mln euros in first paragraph)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to sell its Mexican packaging business Empaque to Crown, generating a one-time gain of 300 million euros ($394.0 million).

Heineken said in a statement the business had an enterprise value of $1.23 billion and booked revenue of $660 million in 2013. The transaction will close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approval, Heineken said. ($1 = 0.7615 Euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.