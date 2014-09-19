FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken starts search for new CFO
#Beverages - Brewers
September 19, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Heineken starts search for new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer, said on Friday it had started the search to find a successor for its chief financial office, whose term expires in April 2015.

The Dutch company said in a statement that it was responding to media speculation that Rene Hooft Graafland, who turns 59 next week, planned to retire when his present four-year term ends on April 23.

“This process is on-going and no decisions have been made regarding candidates or timing. Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate,” Heineken’s statement said.

Hooft Graafland joined the brewer in 1981 and became chief financial officer in 2005, the same year that Belgian Jean-Francois van Boxmeer became CEO.

Since then, the brewer has expanded geographically, by splitting up Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg in 2008, buying the beer business of Mexico’s Femsa in 2010 and taking full control of Asia Pacific Breweries in 2012. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
