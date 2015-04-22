Asia, Americas drive Heineken sales at start of year

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s third largest brewer, reported stronger than expected revenue growth in the first quarter on Wednesday as sharply higher beer sales in Asia and the Americas offset softness in Europe and Africa.

Heineken said consolidated revenue in the Jan-March period grew by 2.0 percent on a like-for-like basis to 4.34 billion euros ($4.66 billion), above market expectations. ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)