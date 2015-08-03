FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heineken beats expectations, retains outlook
August 3, 2015

Heineken beats expectations, retains outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s third largest brewer, reported higher first-half results than markets expected and repeated its full-year forecast of revenue and profit growth, albeit at a slower pace than last year.

Consolidated operating profit before one-off items rose 3.4 percent on like-for-like basis to 1.55 billion euros ($1.70 billion), above the average of 1.53 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)


