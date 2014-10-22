FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Heineken reports surprise decline in beer sales on damp Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer, reported lower than expected beer sales in the third quarter as wet weather reduced drinking in Europe, but retained its full-year outlook.

The Dutch brewer, which makes Europe’s best-selling Heineken lager as well as Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, said it sold 0.2 percent less beer in the July-Sept period with declines in both eastern and western Europe, but increases elsewhere.

Third quarter revenue rose 0.2 percent on a like-for-like basis to 5.10 billion euros ($6.49 billion), below the average 5.32 billion euro forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. (1 US dollar = 0.7857 euro) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

