Heineken picks Publicis to create its advertising campaigns
June 30, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Heineken picks Publicis to create its advertising campaigns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - France’s Publicis has won a contract to be the lead advertising agency designing the campaigns of beer maker Heineken globally, the companies said in a statement.

The value of the contract was not disclosed but a Heineken spokesman said the beer group had allocated 12.7 percent of its 2014 sales of 21.2 billion euros ($23.63 billion) towards sales and marketing efforts.

Independent outfit Wieden + Kennedy had previously been the lead agency advising Heineken for the past five years on its branding and advertising, with Publicis in a supporting role.

The contract comes at a tough time for Publicis when organic sales growth has been lagging rivals and it is racing to integrate the $3.7 billion acquisition of digital ad agency Sapient.

It is also defending an unprecedented number of lucrative media buying contracts in the coming six months, more than competitors WPP and Omnicom, amid a shake-up of the industry. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
