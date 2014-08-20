FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost savings, volume growth drive Heineken first-half profit beat
August 20, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Cost savings, volume growth drive Heineken first-half profit beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first half operating profit, as it sped up cost savings and grew volumes in all regions except for Central and Eastern Europe

Heineken, which makes Europe’s best selling Heineken lager as well as Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, said it expected the growth to slow in the second half, but guided for a margin expansion above its 40 basis points target in 2014.

Operating profit before one-offs rose 9.6 percent in the first half to 1.454 billion euros ($1.93 billion), above the 1.367 billion expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. ($1 = 0.7517 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Martin Santa)

