April 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Heineken has strong start to year, cautious on Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s third-largest brewer, sold far more beer than expected in the first quarter of the year, helped by growth in Vietnam, the Chinese New Year and an earlier Easter boosting sales in Europe and the Americas.

The brewer of Heineken, Europe’s top lager, Tiger and Sol retained its full-year forecast, but said currency developments continued to weigh on results and warned of difficulties in Nigeria due to the lower oil price. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

