Heineken profit beat driven by Americas, Africa gains
February 13, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Heineken profit beat driven by Americas, Africa gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer, reported higher than expected 2012 profit on Wednesday on the back of sharply higher earnings from Africa and the Americas and forecast higher volumes and revenue this year.

Europe’s largest beer maker said net profit before one-offs rose 1.6 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.70 billion euros ($2.29 billion), above the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 1.65 billion euros.

Heineken had previous forecast flat net profit for 2012. ($1 = 0.7427 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

