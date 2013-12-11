FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Heineken raises stake in India's United Breweries for $45.8 mln
December 11, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Heineken raises stake in India's United Breweries for $45.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Heineken’s existing holding in UB to 37.4 pct from 3.2 pct)

MUMBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s third largest brewer, bought an additional 1.3 percent stake in India’s United Breweries for 2.8 billion rupees ($45.8 million) on the stock market, the National Stock Exchange data showed.

Heineken, which currently owns a 37.4 percent stake in United Breweries, bought 3.5 million shares at 772.9 rupees, according to the exchange data on Tuesday.

Shares of United Breweries, owned by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, ended 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday at 775.80 rupees.

$1 = 61.1025 Indian rupees. Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
