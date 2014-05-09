BRIEF-Heineken says subsidiaries Nigerian Breweries and Consolidated Breweries to merge

May 9 (Reuters) - Heineken NV

* Heineken majority owned subsidiaries Nigerian Breweries Plc and Consolidated Breweries Plc to merge

* Subject to customary regulatory and other approvals, its majority owned subsidiaries Nigerian Breweries Plc and Consolidated Breweries Plc have confirmed their intent to merge

* To this end, a pre-merger notification has been filed with nigerian securities and exchange commission on behalf of both Nigerian Breweries Plc, Consolidated Breweries Plc

* Regulatory and other approvals are expected to take several months, and until these have been obtained both businesses will continue to operate as usual

* It is intended that Nigerian Breweries Plc as remaining legal entity will remain listed on nigerian stock exchange after completion of merger