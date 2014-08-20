BRIEF-Heineken H1 group beer volume up 3.1 pct

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :

* H1 group revenue +4.6% organically with revenue per hectolitre up 1.5%

* H1 group beer volume +3.1%

* H1 group operating profit (BEIA) +13% organically

* H1 group operating margin up 130bps

* H1 net profit (BEIA) of euro 772 million, up 19% organically; diluted EPS (BEIA) +14%

* Targeting year-on-year improvement in consolidated operating profit (BEIA) margin of around 40bps in medium term; expected to be above this target level in 2014

* Expects revenue per hectolitre growth in second half of 2014 to moderate versus first half of year primarily due to a negative country mix effect

* Interim dividend of euro 0.36 per share of euro 1.60 nominal value

* H1 group revenue 10,196 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: