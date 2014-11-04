FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heineken nominates Laurence Debroux as CFO
#Beverages - Brewers
November 4, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Heineken nominates Laurence Debroux as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :

* Heineken nominates Laurence Debroux as Chief Financial Officer and member of the executive board

* Debroux will succeed Hooft Graafland on 24 April 2015

* Debroux will formally join Heineken on 1 March 2015 and will work alongside Hooft Graafland to ensure smooth and effective transition

* Graafland and co have mutually agreed that end of his current mandate as member of EB will be logical and natural moment to transition to next generation of leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
