BRIEF-Heineken nominates Laurence Debroux as CFO

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :

* Heineken nominates Laurence Debroux as Chief Financial Officer and member of the executive board

* Debroux will succeed Hooft Graafland on 24 April 2015

* Debroux will formally join Heineken on 1 March 2015 and will work alongside Hooft Graafland to ensure smooth and effective transition

* Graafland and co have mutually agreed that end of his current mandate as member of EB will be logical and natural moment to transition to next generation of leadership