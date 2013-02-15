FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heinz deal breakup fee totals $1.4 billion -filing
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Heinz deal breakup fee totals $1.4 billion -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Berkshire, 3G on hook for $700 mln each

* JPMorgan, Wells Fargo provide $14.1 bln debt financing

Feb 15 (Reuters) - If Warren Buffett and Brazilian investment group 3G Capital back away from their proposed $23 billion acquisition of H.J. Heinz Co., they’ll have to pay up.

The reverse break-up fee - the amount that Buffett and 3G will have to pay Heinz if they can’t close the deal - totals $1.4 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and 3G would each pay 50 percent of the fee, the documents said. The fee is roughly 5 percent of the deal value, which includes $5 billion in debt. That’s largely in line with historical averages.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co committed to $14.1 billion in debt financing, according to the filing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
