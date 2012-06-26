FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of Heinz North America unit exits
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

Head of Heinz North America unit exits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The head of H.J. Heinz Co’s North American business, its largest segment, is leaving the ketchup and soup maker and will be replaced by the executive who was appointed just last month to oversee its business in the rest of the world.

Scott O‘Hara, who had been president and chief executive of the North America business for nearly three years, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, Heinz said on Tuesday, without giving any further details.

O‘Hara is being replaced by Dave Woodward, who in May was promoted to executive vice president for Heinz’s business outside North America, after a six-year stint in charge of the company’s Britain and Ireland unit.

Heinz said it expects to name a new head of its business outside North America shortly.

