Feb 21 (Reuters) - H.J. Heinz Co reported lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, hurt by the loss of discontinued operations.

The ketchup maker, which plans to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital, said net income was $269.5 million, or 83 cents per share, in the quarter, down from $284.7 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.