FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Heinz profit beats Street on emerging market strength
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Heinz profit beats Street on emerging market strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - H.J. Heinz Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by strength in emerging markets.

The ketchup maker, which plans to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital, said net income was $269.5 million, or 83 cents per share, in the quarter, down from $284.7 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings from continued operations were 99 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 90 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2 percent to $2.93 billion. Pricing contributed 2 percentage points of growth with volume adding only 0.3 percentage point.

Sales jumped some 18 percent in emerging markets, which represented 23 percent of total company sales. Top markets included Latin America, Indonesia and China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.