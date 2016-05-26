BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT signs contracts with commitment line

May 26 (Reuters) - Heiwa Real Estate REIT :

* Says it signed contract with commitment line worth 2.5 billion yen with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

* Says it signed contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd

* Says it signed contract with commitment line worth 1.5 billion yen with Mizuho Bank, Ltd

* Says three contracts with valid period from June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dLx3hi

