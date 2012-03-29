FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Helaba signals readiness for Landesbank consolidation
March 29, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 6 years ago

Helaba signals readiness for Landesbank consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Helaba on Wednesday said it will consider further deals after absorbing parts of rival WestLB AG in a sign that Germany’s fragmented public-sector banks are gradually pushing ahead with consolidation.

“Helaba will be ready,” Helaba Chief Executive Hans-Dieter Brenner said about the Frankfurt-based lender’s willingness to participate in consolidation, adding it first needs to complete a deal to absorb parts of WestLB.

Helaba could form a nucleus that may eventually include other assets controlled by Germany’s savings banks, such as fund manager Deka and Landesbank Berlin.

Helaba, Deka and Landesbank Berlin are controlled by the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, an umbrella organisation of Germany’s savings banks representing 429 municipally owned savings banks as well as the eight German public-sector wholesale banks, dubbed landesbanks. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; writing by Edward Taylor)

