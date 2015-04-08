FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Herbert Hans Gruentker to become new CEO of Helaba -sources
April 8, 2015

Herbert Hans Gruentker to become new CEO of Helaba -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Herbert Hans Gruentker will succeed Hans-Dieter Brenner as chief executive of German landesbank Helaba three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Gruentker, who is currently head of Frankfurter Sparkasse, a savings bank controlled by Helaba, will take over on October 1, the sources said.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung was first to report that Gruentker will become Helaba’s new CEO. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

