German Helaba chief floats idea of merger with Deka Bank

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The departing head of German regional lender Helaba has advocated a merger of the landesbank with Deka Bank, the fund manager for the country’s savings banks.

Banking analysts have long argued that a merger would make sense but the idea has previously drawn no public backing from officials of either institution.

“From the business model point of view, there is certainly common direction,” Helaba Chief Executive Hans-Dieter Brenner, who is due to step down at the end of September, told a media briefing on Wednesday.

Both banks are seeking to win clients among savings bank customers and both are also controlled by the savings banks, Brenner pointed out.

Brenner said he did not expect a merger to take place in the near future because it would require approval from several regional savings banks as well as local politicians.

“It’s not a question for two parties but more like 17,” Brenner said, adding that no talks have taken place so far.

A Deka Bank spokesman also dampened expectations of a near-term move.

“We have no request from any of our owners to examine a merger with Helaba,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould, editing by David Evans)