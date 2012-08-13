FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Legendary Cosmo editor Helen Gurley Brown dead at 90
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 13, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Legendary Cosmo editor Helen Gurley Brown dead at 90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to send to additional subscribers)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Helen Gurley Brown, the legendary editor of Cosmopolitan magazine who helped usher in the sexual revolution, died on Monday at the age of 90.

“Helen was one of the world’s most recognized magazine editors and book authors, and a true pioneer for women in journalism,” Frank Bennack Jr, chief executive of the Hearst Corp., wrote in a memo to staff confirming Gurley Brown’s death.

Hearst is the parent company of Cosmopolitan.

Gurley Brown put her stamp on Cosmopolitan, editing the magazine for 30 years, which became famous for its cover lines extolling the virtues of sex.

Gurley Brown was at the forefront of changing sexual mores when she wrote “Sex and the Single Girl,” published in 1962, about her single life, encouraging women to have sex freely regardless of their martial status.

She died at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center after a brief hospitalization, Bennack wrote.

Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.