BRIEF-Heliad Equity Partners H1 net profit increases to EUR 15.5 mln from EUR 8.3 mln last year
September 5, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Heliad Equity Partners H1 net profit increases to EUR 15.5 mln from EUR 8.3 mln last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co KGaA : * Says H1 EBITDA of EUR 0.1 million (previous year: EUR 6.1 million) * Says H1 net profit increased to EUR 15.5 million (previous year: EUR 8.3

million) * Says generated H1 revenue from sale of financial assets in amount of EUR 13.6

million (previous year: EUR 17.1 mln) * Says H1 equity ratio of 99.1% (31.12.2013: 89.0%) * Says H1 net asset value per share as of 30 June of EUR 7.81 (31 December

2013: EUR 6.39) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

