BRIEF-Helical Bar announces terms of 100 mln stg convertible bond offering

June 10 (Reuters) - Helical Bar Plc

* Convertible bond offering - 100 mln stg raised

* Announces final terms of offering of 100 mln stg of senior, unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds due 2019

* Bonds will be issued by Helical Bar (Jersey) Ltd and guaranteed by company.

* Initial conversion price has been set at £4.9694 per share, representing a premium of 35 pct above volume weighted average price of shares on lse from market open to close of trading on 10 June

* Settlement, which is subject to customary closing conditions, expected to take place on or about 17 June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: