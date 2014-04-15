Egypt's Heliopolis Housing July-March profit up 37 pct

CAIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Heliopolis Company for Housing and Construction rpeorted post-tax profit up 37 percent to 122.5 million Egyptian pounds ($18 million) in the nine months to March 31, boosted by stronger sales.

Sales revenue rose 17 percent year on year to 245.12 million pounds, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Heliopolis shares were up more than 2 percent at 29.50 pounds by 0945 GMT. ($1 = 6.9802 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)