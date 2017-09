Aug 29 (Reuters) - Helio Sa :

* Says Q4 revenue 18,138 zlotys, up 40% yoy

* Says Q4 EBITDA 18,000 zlotys versus EBITDA loss 128,000 zlotys yoy

* Says Q4 net loss 169,000 zlotys versus net loss 515,000 zlotys yoy