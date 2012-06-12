FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Helios Leasing sells $142.034 mln notes
June 12, 2012 / 7:33 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Helios Leasing sells $142.034 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Helios Leasing I LLC on Tuesday sold
$142.034 million of exempt fixed-rated secured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The notes are guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the
United States.	
    Atlas Air Inc is the lessee.	
    BNP Paribas and KGS-Alpha were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HELIOS LEASING I LLC 	
	
AMT $142.034 MLN  COUPON 2.018 PCT   MATURITY    05/29/2024	
TYPE SECURED NTS  ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   08/29/2012	
MOODY'S NR        YIELD 2.018 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/19/2012   	
S&P NR            SPREAD 75 BPS      PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH NR           OVER MID-SWAPS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

