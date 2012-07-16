FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Helix discovers oil at Gulf of Mexico well
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Helix discovers oil at Gulf of Mexico well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Helix Energy Solutions Group said it discovered oil at a well offshore Gulf of Mexico and that it expected output from the well in the fourth quarter.

At the Danny II well in the Bushwood field, Helix discovered more than 70 feet of high quality net pay -- thickness of an oil reservoir that can produce hydrocarbons.

The Houston, Texas-based company, which has a 50 percent stake in the well, had earlier faced permitting delays at the deepwater wells in the Bushwood field.

Helix shares, which have gained 8 percent this year, closed at $17 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.