FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-Hellenic Petroleum Q4 core profit beats forecasts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 23, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Hellenic Petroleum Q4 core profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

ATHENS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.

Core profit, or underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - stripping out oil inventory holdings - came in at 215 million euros ($227 million), up from 184 million euros in 2015.

The figure was above an analysts' average forecast of 191.8 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Including oil inventories and a one-off insurance compensation, EBITDA jumped to 303 million euros, from 31 million euros in the last quarter of 2015, helped by inventory gains of 82 million euros - thanks to a rise in crude oil prices.

The refiner had booked inventory losses of 148 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2015.

For the full year, operating cash flow rose to 605 million euros from 593 million in the previous year. The refiner will pay out a dividend of 0.20 euros a share, after paying no dividend last year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.