Germany's Hella looking for acquisitions -CEO
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 17, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Hella looking for acquisitions -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, is looking for acquisition targets and has its eyes on companies with sales of 100 million euros ($108.45 million), the company’s chief executive said.

“We are looking for purchases in the areas of electronics and special applications,” Hella CEO Rolf Breidenbach said in an interview.

“We have our eyes on companies with sales of about 100 million euros. The companies could however be larger too,” he said.

Hella, which is best known for making high-powered headlamps for cars and is listed on the German index of mid-caps, has signs that demand in China has increased in the fall.

“After subdued development during the summer months, demand in China has once again recovered,” Breidenbach said, citing the months of October and November.

$1 = 0.9221 euros Reporting by Anneli Palmen. Writing by Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

