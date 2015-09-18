Hella says to take legal steps against Chinese supplier

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hella on Friday said it would take an unnamed Chinese supplier to court for abruptly ending a business relationship, a step which forced the German car headlight manufacturer to issue a profit warning earlier this week.

On Thursday, Hella said the costs of reworking its supply chain had led to negative one-off charges in the first quarter and the rest of the financial year of up to 50 million euros ($57 million).

On a call with analysts on Friday, Hella Chief Executive Rolf Breidenbach said the fact that the supplier had chosen to cut off ties immediately was an unprecedented step which goes against normal business practice, forcing Hella to take legal steps.

Hella, best known for making high-powered headlamps for cars, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange last November and is due to join the German index of mid-caps later this month.

The company confirmed its forecast for sales growth in the middle to high single-digit percentage range.

Preliminary figures put first quarter EBIT at 69 million from 95 million a year ago, while sales were up 14 percent to 1.5 billion. Full results will be published on September 25. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen and Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)