Shares in Germany's Hella start trading at 27.50 euros

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, started trading at 27.50 euros ($34 dollars) in their stock market debut in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Family-owned Hella, which is best known for making high-powered headlamps for cars, priced its shares at 26.50 euros, after offering them in an indicative price range of 25 to 28 euros.

An additional 5.75 million shares, which were being offered to investors during last week’s bookbuilding, came from the holdings of the owning family.

The listing comes after Hella placed 11.1 million new shares with institutional investors at 25 euros apiece ahead of the actual flotation.

Bankhaus Lampe and Citigroup organised the flotation. (1 US dollar = 0.8065 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)