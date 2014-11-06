FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hella to price IPO at 26-27 euros a share - source
November 6, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Hella to price IPO at 26-27 euros a share - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, will likely price its initial public offering at between 26 to 27 euros ($32-33) a share, a person familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

Hella had annouced a 25 to 28 euros price range, but shortly before the end of the bookbuilding period, investors were given a more precise guidance, the source said.

Final pricing is slated to be announced on Friday and the stock is scheduled to start trading on Tuesday, November 11.

The share sale comes after Hella placed 11.1 million new shares with institutional investors at 25 euros apiece on Friday, raising 278 million euros for the company.

An additional 5.75 million shares, which are being offered to investors during this week’s bookbuilding, come from the holdings of the owning family.

Hella, which employs 31,000 staff and is known for making high-powered headlamps on rally cars, generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 650 million euros in its 2013-14 financial year on sales of 5.34 billion euros.

Bankhaus Lampe and Citigroup are organising the flotation. (1 US dollar = 0.8046 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Philipp Halstrick and Edward Taylor)

