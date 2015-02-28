FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German car parts supplier Hella eyes takeovers -paper
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 28, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

German car parts supplier Hella eyes takeovers -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, is considering buying small to medium sized companies to expand internationally, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

“We are looking especially in the areas of electronics, spare parts distribution and specialist applications to widen our technology spectrum and strengthen our international presence,” Rolf Breidenbach told Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview released ahead of publication on Sunday.

The family owned company, which joined Germany’s small cap SDAX index in January, is best known for making high-powered headlamps for cars.

The company sees good opportunities for growth in the automotive segment, where its light and electronics product areas saw sales increase by 10 percent in the first half of the 2014/15 financial year, he said.

Earlier this year, Hella reported a 29 percent rise in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 221 million euros ($247 million) in the June to November period. ($1 = 0.8933 euros)

