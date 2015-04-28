FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hella CFO unexpectedly asks to leave
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 28, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hella CFO unexpectedly asks to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, said its finance chief Wolfgang Ollig had asked that his contract not be renewed when it runs out in mid-2016.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that Ollig had agreed to continue his duties as CFO until a successor for him had been picked.

It did not provide any details on why Ollig was leaving.

Shares in Hella dropped nearly 4 percent on the news. By 1050 GMT, the stock was down 2.4 percent at 43.705 euros.

Ollig joined Hella, best known for making high-powered headlamps for cars, from McKinsey in 2004 and last year oversaw the firm’s stock market flotation.

Since the listing in November, Hella’s stock has increased almost 60 percent in value. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.