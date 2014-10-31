REFILE-German headlights maker Hella to raise 278 mln euros in listing

(Removes extraneous text from second paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Family-owned Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics parts, on Friday said it will list shares on the stock market to raise 278 million euros ($349.39 million).

Hella said about 11.1 million shares had been placed at 25.00 euros apiece in a step that Hella said would open the door to a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Bankhaus Lampe and Citigroup have been mandated to manage the flotation and the accompanying private placements as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

In June, Reuters reported that Hella was considering listing its shares on the stock market.