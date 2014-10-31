FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-German headlights maker Hella to raise 278 mln euros in listing
October 31, 2014 / 8:39 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-German headlights maker Hella to raise 278 mln euros in listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous text from second paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Family-owned Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics parts, on Friday said it will list shares on the stock market to raise 278 million euros ($349.39 million).

Hella said about 11.1 million shares had been placed at 25.00 euros apiece in a step that Hella said would open the door to a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Bankhaus Lampe and Citigroup have been mandated to manage the flotation and the accompanying private placements as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

In June, Reuters reported that Hella was considering listing its shares on the stock market.

$1 = 0.7957 euro Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

