FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HELLA says family shareholders fix price range at between 25.00 and 28.00 euros per share
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 3, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HELLA says family shareholders fix price range at between 25.00 and 28.00 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - HELLA KGaA :

* Says family shareholders of HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. fix price range at between 25.00 euros and 28.00 euros per share

* Says subscription period for further private placement of another up to 5.75 million from holdings of family shareholders begins today, Nov. 3, 2014, and is expected to end on Nov. 6, 2014

* Says expected to start trading on Nov. 11 on regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (prime standard) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.