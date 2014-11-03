BRIEF-HELLA says family shareholders fix price range at between 25.00 and 28.00 euros per share

Nov 3 (Reuters) - HELLA KGaA :

* Says family shareholders of HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. fix price range at between 25.00 euros and 28.00 euros per share

* Says subscription period for further private placement of another up to 5.75 million from holdings of family shareholders begins today, Nov. 3, 2014, and is expected to end on Nov. 6, 2014

* Says expected to start trading on Nov. 11 on regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (prime standard) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: